TAB Bank Adds Laura Schulte And Martha Mcguire To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank , a technology-driven online bank, announced the addition of Laura A. Schulte and Martha F. McGuire to its Board of Directors. Schulte and McGuire come to TAB's Board with a wealth of large bank expertise in capital markets, deposit expansion strategy, M&A, commercial lending and more. They will assist in shaping the direction and strategic vision of the bank.



“We are very pleased to welcome Laura and Martha to our Board and look forward to the contributions and insight they bring from extensive experience at some of the largest banks in the U.S.,” said Rick Bozzelli, President and CEO of TAB Bank.“Their leadership during high-growth phases of these large institutions will assist us in advancing our bank's mission and vision in providing bold financial solutions throughout the U.S.”

Laura Schulte is a national corporate leader who has transformed multi-billion dollar corporations and their cultures in highly regulated industries to deliver improved profits, revenue growth, and stakeholder value. An SEC-qualified financial expert, she served as a Fortune 100 divisional CEO and CFO, among other key leadership roles, during her award-winning career in financial services.

Schulte is chair for the board of directors of Novant Health, Inc., an integrated healthcare network of physical clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals. She also currently serves on the board of directors of Grubb Properties, Inc., a vertically integrated U.S. real estate investment and development firm. A trailblazer in the banking industry, Schulte led the largest merger and integration in financial services history when Wells Fargo acquired Wachovia.

A recipient of numerous awards throughout her career, Schulte was named to U.S. Banker Magazine's 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking in 2013 and the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2014.

Martha McGuire is a banking executive with 25+ years of commercial and investment banking experience. Most recently, as EVP of First Bank Chicago, she led two lines of business, the Large Corporate and Lease Finance Groups, which accounted for a third of the loan/lease portfolio. In that role, she was responsible for strategic planning, origination, credit and documentation functions as well as overseeing and managing daily operations to achieve business objectives. Under McGuire's leadership, the Lease Finance Group funded almost $1 billion in leases. In addition, she served on the bank's Investment Committee, Asset/Liability Committee and Employee Benefits Committee.

In prior roles at Huntington Bank, Bank of Oklahoma and Wachovia Bank, she led teams in the establishment and expansion of new business relationships and the growth of loan and deposit portfolios while maintaining high credit quality standards. She began her career at First Chicago (now JPMorgan Chase), where she gained considerable capital markets experience.

Crain's Chicago Business, the city's leading business magazine, named Martha as one of Chicago's Notable Women in Commercial Banking in 2019. She currently serves on the Salvation Army Chicago Advisory Council and the Smithsonian Institution Regional Council. She has served on the boards of the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Finance Exchange, ultimately being elected President of the Board of both organizations.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across a wide range of industries throughout the country. TAB is and has always been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. After 25 years, TAB Bank's focus remains with providing banking solutions to ensure financial success of our clients.

For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172



Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank



TAB Bank

Martha McGuire Laura Schulte





Tags Commercial Finance Working Capital Line of Credit Asset-Based Lending Accounts Receivable Financing Related Links