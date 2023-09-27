Cravey Real Estate Services Announces Successful Sale Of Plains Capital Bank Property In Corpus Christi, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., a leading commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, is pleased to announce the successful sale of 1434 S Port Ave, a 9,500 square foot Plains Capital Bank building, representing Plains Capital Bank as the seller. The transaction was facilitated by Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., who represented the seller, and Jesus Barba Jr, who represented the buyer, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc.Founded in 1970 to represent Texas farmworkers, TRLA has grown into the nation's second largest legal aid provider and the largest in Texas. TRLA provides free civil legal services to residents in 68 Southwest Texas counties, and represents migrant and seasonal farm workers throughout the state and in six other southern states. TRLA also operates public defender programs that serve at least 10 Texas counties, representing low-income and indigent people accused of felonies, misdemeanors, and juvenile crimes. TRLA serves about 23,000 clients each year. However, more than 2.6 million residents of Southwest Texas are considered eligible for TRLA services, a ratio of almost 21,000 potential clients per legal aid lawyer. As a result, thousands of low-income Texans still lack access to civil legal representation.PlainsCapital was founded in 1988 by former Hilltop Holdings Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Alan White and a group of investors who raised the capital to acquire Plains National Bank, a Lubbock financial institution with one branch and $198.8 million in assets. Thirty-five years later, PlainsCapital Bank is the sixth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share and has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email:Website:About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail, and land properties in the South Texas region.

