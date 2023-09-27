AIMP Launches Educational Initiative: Engage - Educate - Elevate - Empower

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First free event, 'Careers in Music Publishing,' to be held online October 12 at 6:30pm ET

- Michael Lau, National Chair and New York Chapter President of the AIMPNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) is excited to kick off its Educational Initiative with its first virtual event, Careers in Music Publishing . The webinar will be held on October 12 at 6:30pm ET / 5:30pm CT / 3:30pm PT, and is free for all with registration .The online event will feature a discussion led by Bill Werde (Director, Bandier Program for Recording and Entertainment Industries) exploring the functions of a publishing company and revealing how each of its various departments are integral to the success of exploiting and growing the value of copyright. Panelists will include Phil Cialdella (CEO, Wonderlous Music), David Hoffman (Vice President A&R and Marketing, Reservoir Media), Arthur Levy, Esq. (Vice President Legal and Business Affairs, Songtradr), Brooke Primont (Executive Vice President, Sync, Concord Music Publishing), and Melanie Santa Rosa (Executive Vice President Global Digital Copyright Administration, Word Collections).AIMP's Educational Initiative supports and enhances what current college students are learning in their classroom curriculum through specially tailored online events and webinars. Its objective is to engage, educate, elevate, and empower the next generation of music and entertainment industry professionals.“Our approach is to provide access to real world topics and information that students will eventually encounter once they enter the music and entertainment industry,” said Michael Lau, National Chair and New York Chapter President of the AIMP.“This approach will help students be clearer regarding their chosen career paths, and more importantly, be better prepared for their first job. It's our way of giving back and paying it forward for our future music industry executives.”AIMP will also be launching its discounted membership tier for students currently enrolled at a college or university. The student membership tier will provide the same benefits as a normally priced Online membership, including:.Full access on the AIMP website to "Members Only" sections.Access the Members Network to view member profiles, contact members, and join discussion forums.Access to streaming videos and downloadable podcasts of our monthly panels as well as extensive archives of past panels.Posting privileges to advertise your own events in our Calendar section and to post your company's openings on our Jobs Board for all site visitors to viewThis new tier will go live once the AIMP's new website is launched. However, students who attend this inaugural webinar will have the opportunity to join now by filling out this registration form .About AIMPThe Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. The organization's primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP's monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at .

