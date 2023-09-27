Turbomolecular Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, Share, Industry Size 2025 | At A CAGR Of 5.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Turbomolecular Pumps Market Expected to Reach $1,529 Million, Globally, by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global turbomolecular pumps market size was $1,005 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $1,529 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The magnetically levitated segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global turbomolecular pumps market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

A turbomolecular pump is a special type of vacuum pump, similar to a turbopump, which is designed to obtain and maintain high vacuum. A rapidly spinning fan rotor in the turbomolecular pump pushes gas molecules from the inlet of the pump towards the exhaust, creating and maintaining vacuum. Increase in demand for the pump has been witnessed, owing to rise in need for pumps in analytical instrumentation and increase in demand for coatings such as optical coatings and others.

In addition, high efficiency and reliability offered by these pumps to perform various corrosive and harsh-duty applications such as mass spectrometry, semiconductors, and others are expected to propel the turbomolecular pump market growth. However, high cost of these pumps is anticipated to restrain the turbomolecular pump industry development.

Turbomolecular pump manufacturers, such as Atlas Copco and others, have been adopting key developmental strategies, such as product launch, business expansions, and others, to propel the growth of the turbomolecular pumps market; for example, in 2015, Atlas Copco expanded its business by opening vacuum solutions plant for Edwards's vacuum and abatement solutions in Qingdao, China.

In addition, one of the major factors driving the growth of the market is that people have been using ever more data. This demands more semiconductors, which surges the necessity for turbomolecular pumps and abatement systems. Economies such as South Korea, Japan, U.S., and others are large markets for semiconductors. Further, innovative and future-oriented interfacing concept of these pumps through industrial communications modules create remunerative opportunities for the turbomolecular pumps industry.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in this report include Agilent, Atlas Copco, Busch, Ebara Technologies, Inc., KYKY Technology Co. LTD., Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Ulvac, and Welch.

