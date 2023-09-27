Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Protects The Rights Of Tipped Workers In Los Angeles County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An employment law firm in the City of Orange stands ready to fight for tipped employees in Los Angeles County.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm announced that their law firm protects the rights of tipped employees who have been denied tips partially or fully by their employers in Los Angeles country.

“We are proud to be able to protect the rights of tipped worker in Los Angeles County,” said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm.

The law firm provides legal services to employees throughout Southern California, including Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

“Employers are not allowed to deduct tips from wages,” said Akopyan and revealed,“According to Labor Code Section 351, an employer must pay the full amount of the tip that the customer left for the employee.”

Employers cannot deduct credit card processing fees or charges from tips received by employees. Additionally, because tips are left by customers and are not paid by employers, they do not count towards hourly wages.

“Your employer cannot take any part of your tip and cannot deduct your tip from your wages,” highlighted Akopyan and said,“Employees working in the Los Angeles area who feel that they may have been denied tips fully or partially by their employers are welcome to contact Akopyan Law's employment law attorneys to discuss their potential case in a complimentary case evaluation.”

“We are dedicated to protecting employees and enforcing their rights,” added Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm's team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan ( ) were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak the truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. also helps local mom-and-pop businesses navigate the complexities of employment law and avoid legal problems whenever possible to do so.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Burbank Office:

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, California 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Orange Office

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

Michael Akopyan

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

+1 (818) 509-9975

