Fitbots Empowers Strategy Execution With Generative AI

Fitbots, a strategy execution platform, invests in Generative AI to revolutionize strategy execution.

- Vidya Santhanam, CEO of Fitbots.SINGAPORE, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Empowering Strategy Execution with Generative AI-Fitbots drives changeGenerative AI and Strategy Execution:Generative AI is revolutionizing strategy execution by providing organizations with intelligent tools that can predict outcomes, streamline processes, and drive better decision-making. It matters most in strategy execution as it enables companies to adapt, align, and achieve their objectives in an ever-evolving business landscape.With the failure rate of organizational strategies being as high as 80%, companies whether they are start-ups or Fortune 100, are placing a big impetus on execution and focus on metrics that matter to business success. Fitbots, a leading enterprise-grade strategy execution platform, is proud to announce its strategic investment in Generative AI technologies aimed at revolutionizing the way organizations execute their strategies."As we step into the future of strategy execution, Generative AI is our compass, guiding us toward innovation and excellence. By harnessing the potential of AI, we are not just streamlining processes; we are redefining how organizations achieve their strategic goals,” says Kashi KS, CTO of Fitbots.Fitbots Strategy execution suite includes:1. AI-Assist for OKR: Fitbots introduces a co-author for OKRs, a cutting-edge tool that empowers organizations and teams to transform their strategic objectives into impactful key results. This AI-powered capability not only helps in the creation of OKRs but also enhances them with the addition of 'Inspire' and 'Strategy Assist' functionalities in the near future, making the alignment of strategy and execution seamless. The initial versions of this capability have been operational since Feb 2023 and are now being further refined with market intelligence to be the“best-in-class” Co-Author capability in the strategy execution world.2. Check-In's CoPilot: Check-In's CoPilot is designed to facilitate intelligent meetings, helping team champions summarize progress and identify key results at risk. It also provides actionable insights to keep teams on track and aligned with their objectives. This AI-powered assistant acts as a guiding hand throughout the execution process, ensuring that every member of the team is informed and on the same page.3. FastPace Business Reviews with AI: Accelerate your MBR (Monthly Business Review) and QBR (Quarterly Business Review) meetings with FastPace-AI. This capability is being developed to automate the summarization of OKRs at both the team and organizational levels, drawing attention to areas that require immediate focus. FastPace-AI saves valuable meeting time by providing concise and relevant information, allowing teams to dive straight into action.4. SmartAlign: SmartAlign assists organizations in identifying strategic misalignments across teams, enabling them to save time and effort by promoting cohesive efforts throughout the organization. It leverages AI to analyze data from various sources and provide actionable insights, fostering alignment and synergy in pursuit of strategic goals.5. QuickPredict: QuickPredict empowers teams and organizations to anticipate outcomes, helping them focus their efforts on the most critical areas of their strategy for enhanced success. By utilizing predictive analytics, QuickPredict provides valuable foresight, enabling teams to proactively adjust their approach and maximize their chances of achieving desired outcomes.Three Key Benefits that Fitbots brings to organizations:1. Enhanced Strategy Execution: Fitbots' Generative AI technologies enhance the execution of strategic objectives, enabling organizations to achieve their goals more effectively and efficiently, thus driving shareholder value.2. Improved Decision-Making: With AI-powered insights and predictive capabilities, Fitbots' solutions will help teams make informed decisions and prioritize actions, saving millions of dollars by focusing energy and actions on what matters most.3. Time and Resource Efficiency: Fitbots' tools will save organizations time and effort by automating tricky tasks of scrutiny, reducing wasted efforts, and streamlining strategy execution processes driving better employee engagement and productivity.According to a recent study by Gartner, on average, 50% of strategic planning and execution activities could be partially or fully automated. Organizations that adopt AI-driven strategy execution tools can expect to save up to 15% in time, and 20% in costs and effort compared to traditional methods. Fitbots is at the forefront of this transformation, enabling businesses to achieve more while utilizing fewer resources.“Strategy execution has come to the centerfold, and agile frameworks like OKRs are now core to the business operating system of companies. Our commitment to Generative AI reflects our dedication to our enterprise clients' success. We are equipping organizations with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of modern business and execute their strategies with precision." says Vidya Santhanam, CEO of Fitbots.About Fitbots:Fitbots specializes in building enterprise-grade specialized strategy execution platforms to simplify the future of work. Their innovative solutions empower organizations to align, execute, and optimize their strategies with ease. With over 50,000+ OKRs crafted and 650+ certified OKR champions and practitioners as part of their network, Fitbots helps companies introduce and sustain execution focus.For media inquiries, please contact:

