Amino Acid Market Projected To Reach US$ 26.741 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Of 4.92%

The amino acids market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% to reach US$26.741 billion in 2028 from US$19.106 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the amino acids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$26.741 billion by 2028.The amino acid market expansion is driven by increasing consumer purchasing power, product introductions, and heightened awareness of healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare. The growing utilization of these acids in sports nutrition and ongoing product advancements are propelling market growth.Amino acids are crucial in the synthesis of bodily proteins and essential nitrogen-containing compounds. They are primarily employed in the production of dietary supplements and various protein-rich food products.The Amino acid market is thriving due to surging demand primarily due to the rising emphasis on health and fitness is a key driver for the growth of the sports nutrition sector, which utilizes amino acids. Ajinomoto introduced aminoVITAL in June 2021, an innovative sports nutrition product featuring a unique blend of plant-based amino acids to enhance athletes' performance. Additionally, the trend of incorporating protein into regular diets has created opportunities for expanding food amino acids. Ulrick & Short, an ingredient producer, expanded its protein offerings in 2021 to provide complete amino acid profiles for fortified meals. Moreover, amino acids find applications in pet food and veterinary supplements, enhancing digestion and bolstering immune systems. The demand for feed-grade amino acids has grown due to their positive effects on animal health, performance, and joint mobility. In January 2022, Bayer AG launched Ambition, China's first amino acids biostimulant, promoting plant growth and photosynthesis.Access sample report or view details:Based on the source, the Amino acid market is segmented into plant and animal. The plant-based segment holds the largest market share and is projected to grow in the forecast period, driven by changing consumer preferences and sustainability concerns. Additionally, the increasing focus on health and the growing adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are boosting demand for plant-based products.Based on the application, the Amino acid market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed . The animal feed segment commands the largest market share, fueled by the rising demand for high-quality and nutritionally balanced livestock and poultry nutrition. Amino acids play a vital role in ensuring the proper growth, development, and overall health of animals.Based on the types, the Amino acid market is categorized includes Glutamine, lysin, methionine, and others. Lysin acids comprise the largest segment, the increasing demand for lysine is primarily due to its growing consumption in the dietary supplements market . Additionally, lysine is a widely used additive in animal feed, contributing to its popularity. Its prominent role lies in facilitating protein deposition within the body, both for humans and animals.Geographically, the Amino acid market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The well-established food and beverage sector, along with the introduction of new amino acid products, is propelling the growth of the APAC market. The region benefits from abundant resources, both plant and animal-based, for amino acid production. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on fitness and feed production, coupled with frequent product launches, further accelerates the growth of the amino acid market in China.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the amino acid market that have been covered are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., AMINO GmbH, ANGUS Chemical Company, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Kemin Industries, ADM, KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Bill Barr & Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Suntran Industrial Group Ltd. among others.The market analytics report segments the amino acid market on the following basis:.By SourceoPlantoAnimal.By ApplicationoFood and BeveragesoPharmaceuticalsoAnimal Feed.By TypeoGlutamineoLysinoMethionineoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Ajinomoto Co., Inc..AMINO GmbH.ANGUS Chemical Company.Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.Kemin Industries.ADM.KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD..Bill Barr & Company.Evonik Industries AG.Suntran Industrial Group Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Organic Acids Market:.Glycolic Acid Market:.Dimer Acid Market:

