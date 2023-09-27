SALON PERFECT UNVEILS ITS NEW DROP DEAD GORGEOUS COLLECTION TO BRING EVERY HALLOWEEN FANTASY TO LIFE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES

, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salon Perfect , an American International Industries brand,

takes its hugely popular Limited Edition Halloween Collection to new frights with Drop Dead Gorgeous , expanding lash, lacquer and artificial nail offerings with nail art stickers and face gems for extra slaying power. The 35-piece lineup introduces a bigger, buzzier variety of products and debuts 2 hot new drops.

With self-expression at the core of the Salon Perfect brand, the collection inspires high- level Halloween artistry that is easy to create.

SP Drop Dead Gorgeous Halloween Collection

NAILS

A ready-to-slay array of Nail Polishes in 6 shades, including duo-chromes with blue-to-purple and green-to purple shifts, glitters in forest green and midnight blue, deep vampy tones of aubergine and burgundy ...plus 3 Halloween hues of black, orange and red and a glossy top coat. Professional-grade, long-wear formula is vegan, 12-free and cruelty-free.

Putting the nail in the coffin, Press On Nail Sets

are a sought-after collection that sells out every year. Almond, coffin and stiletto shapes come in 12 designs and 5 specialty finishes from magnetic, ultra-fine glitter and matte to airbrushed Aura and our first couture-inspired, 'red bottom' set.

Launching with the lineup, Nail Art Stickers

instantly amp up any mani,

Mix & match self-bonding, spellbinding designs for a salon-worthy, nail art finish. Get creative and Halloween-ify nails with images of spiders, skeletons, goblins and more that are just too cute to spook. 4 styles.

LASHES

For a hauntingly beautiful gaze, take lashes to the extreme for Halloween with voluminous, multi-dimensional and bold styles.

Whatever the costume -- alien, pop icon, gothic witch -- these full, fluttery, long fringes complete the fantasy.

FACE & BODY

A dramatic product drop, Face Gems add wicked glitz to any costume. Kit contains a masquerade-inspired face sticker for alluring mystique and sparkly little gems for face & body bling. Skin-friendly, self-adhesive design is easy to put on and stays on.

The Salon Perfect Drop Dead Gorgeous Collection will be merchandised on an endcap display and available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart, starting September 15, 2023, with prices ranging between

$2.98 and $5.28.

