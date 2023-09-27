North America Backflow Preventer Market Continues To Grow At 4.2% CAGR, Set To Reach US$ 183.1 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The United States and Canada are projected to lead the way in the market by 2033, with values of US$ 123.3 million and US$ 40.5 million, respectively

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the north america backflow preventer market size is expected to reach US$ 120.9 million in 2023 and US$ 183.1 million by the end of 2033. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, sales of backflow preventers in the region are predicted to rise at 4.2% CAGR.Growing usage of backflow preventers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is providing impetus for the development of the North America market.Increasing focus on improving safety and quality of water is a key factor expected to uplift backflow preventer demand in North America during the forecast period.A backflow preventer is a special-purpose device used for protection against the undesirable reversal in the flow of water. These devices are primarily used in sewer, wastewater, residential backflow prevention, sprinkler, and irrigation backflow applications.Request a Sample Report to Learn about Recent North America Backflow Preventer MarketThe risks to drinking water quality from backflow contamination incidents are expected to uplift demand for backflow preventersThe most important factor which puts the drinking water quality at risk is backflow of wastewater which can be prevented by employing this particular prevention system. Backflow prevention arrangement restricts unwanted reversal of the flow of a source of contamination into a potable water system.Backflow preventers find important applications in protecting a drinking water network against any risk of pollution due to possible backflow of contaminated fluid. Increasing concerns regarding the health risks associated with contaminated drinking water is likely to boost the target market.The increasing demand for backflow prevention devices in lawn and garden sprinklers is another prominent factor boosting the North America market. This presents significant opportunities for both regional and global players operating in the market.The market landscape is characterized by a mix of manufacturers, prompting them to target key end-use sectors like residential and commercial construction, chemical processing, irrigation, and waste treatment.Notably, the rising investments in construction and waste treatment projects are expected to further fuel the demand for backflow preventers, contributing to the market's expansion.Demand in the market remains high for plastic and stainless steel backflow preventers. This is due to excellent properties of materials such as stainless steel and plastic.Plastic material backflow preventers are durable, non-corrosive, quite affordable, and easy to maintain. The lifetime cost of a plastic backflow is far less than in the Brass designs of the past.In present times, entire assembly of backflow prevention devices manufactured with new composite materials can equal the costs of one part of the assembly in older models. However, a drawback of plastic material is its inability to work with higher temperatures which limits its applications to pipes carrying hot water.There have been extensive developments in the epoxy coating for metals which is improving the life of stainless steel and bronze equipment by providing excellent surface protection.Key Takeaways from the North America Backflow Preventer Market:The North America market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 183.1 million by 2033.By product type, reduced pressure zone segment is expected to thrive at 2% CAGR through 2033.By material type, stainless steel segment is set to account for a prominent market share of 7% in 2023.The backflow preventer industry in the United States is expected to reach US$ 123.3 million by 2033.Backflow preventer demand in Canada is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.Mexico market is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.Competitive Landscape:The North America backflow preventer industry is competitive with top players such as Watts Water Technologies Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Conbraco Industries Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., and Midwest Control Product Corp. holding significant market shares.Leading backflow preventer manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development endeavors to create novel backflow prevention solutions. They are also concentrating on broadening their range of products and strengthening their distribution channels.Tactical alliances, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are few of the other strategies employed by companies to boost their revenues and expand their footprint.Recent developments:In June 2020, Zurn Connected Backflow Preventer product line was unveiled by Zurn Industries.More Insights Available:Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the North America market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.The study reveals market projections based on product type (atmospheric vacuum breaker, pressure vacuum breaker, double check valve assembly, and reduced pressure zone), material type (stainless Steel, plastic, ductile iron, bronze, and other materials), end use (residential, commercial, and industrial), size (1/2" to 2", 2" to 6", 8" to 12", and above 14), country (United States, Canada, and Mexico).North America Backflow Preventer Market Segmentation:By Product Type:Atmospheric Vacuum BreakerPressure Vacuum BreakerDouble Check Valve AssemblyReduced Pressure ZoneBy Material Type:Stainless SteelPlasticDuctile IronBronzeOther MaterialsBy End Use:ResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy Size:1/2" to 2"2" to 6"8" to 12"Above 14By Country:United StatesCanadaMexicoAuthor By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. Author By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

