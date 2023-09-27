Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment market , as per TBRC's forecast, is set to reach $48.35 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.6%.

The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market's growth is attributed to rising target disease cases. North America is poised to dominate this market. Key players include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc.,

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Segments

.By Type: Infectious disease testing kits, Cardio metabolic monitoring kits,, Cholesterol testing kits, Pregnancy and fertility tests kits, Tumor/Cancer markers, Urinalysis testing kits, Hematology testing kits, Drugs of abuse testing kits, Fecal occult testing kits, Other Types

.By End User: Professional diagnostic centers, Hospitals/critical care centers, Outpatient healthcare Setting, Ambulatory care settings, Research laboratories, Home

.By Prescription Mode: Prescription-based Testing Devices, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Testing Devices

.By Geography: The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Point-of-care diagnostics devices are designed to aid doctors in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions. These devices are used to test glucose and cholesterol levels, do electrolyte and enzyme analysis, test for drugs of abuse and for infectious diseases, and for pregnancy testing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

