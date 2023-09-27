Subsea7 - Q3 2023 Conference Call Notification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lu x emb o u r g – 27 September 202 3 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2023 on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 08:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and presentation will be available at subsea7.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET.
Conference call registration:
Webcast registration:
Dial-in registration:
*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*******************************************************************************
Contact for investor enquiries :
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 27 September 2023 at 16:15 CET.
Attachment
Tags Conference Call Attachments SUBC 3Q23 Conf Call...
MENAFN27092023004107003653ID1107152382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.