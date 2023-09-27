Subsea7 - Q3 2023 Conference Call Notification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lu x emb o u r g – 27 September 202 3 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2023 on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 08:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and presentation will be available at subsea7.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 16 November 2023 at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 27 September 2023 at 16:15 CET.

