Global Fly Traps Market Soars To $407.9 Million By 2031, Fuelled By Urbanization And Health Awareness

The global fly traps market, valued at $232.5 million in 2021, is on a trajectory of significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Fly traps, designed to capture and eradicate various parasitic and disease-spreading insects and flies, are witnessing increased demand driven by urbanization, health and hygiene concerns, and the necessity to control pests effectively.

Versatile Fly Traps

Fly traps are essential tools for combatting pests such as houseflies, fruit flies, mosquitoes, horse-flies, and black flies. These devices employ both chemical and chemical-free methods to attract and eliminate flies, making them indispensable in pest control efforts.

Driving Factors

Several key factors are driving the growth of the fly traps market:

Market Segmentation

The global fly traps market is segmented based on type, application, price range, distribution channel, and region:



By Type : Container (including fly light traps, fly baits, delta traps, and others), sticky, electric

By Application : Residential, commercial (including HoReCa, factories, building management, and others)

By Price Range : Low, medium, high

By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets & hypermarkets, independent retail stores, e-commerce, others By Region : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of LAMEA)

Key Players

Prominent players in the global fly traps market include Agri Phero Solutionz, Arbico Organics, Cleanrth, Eco Trap Guard, Ecoman Biotech, Flies Be Gone, Godwill Energy Products Private Limited, Katchy Bug, McQwin, Pestronics, Rescue, Reza Hygiene, RSVP International, Sterling International, Inc., Woodstream Corporation, Brandenburg, and Rentokil Initial PLC.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders



Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031

Insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's five forces analysis for strategic decision-making

In-depth analysis of market segmentation for identifying opportunities

Regional mapping of revenue contributions

Market player positioning for benchmarking Analysis of global and regional trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies

