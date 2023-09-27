Semiconductor Machinery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 The market size of global spinal surgery devices and equipment is expected to grow from $15.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Semiconductor Machinery Market is expected to reach $234.73 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8.3%, according to TBRC's report.
The semiconductor machinery global market is driven by electric vehicle demand, with Asia-Pacific leading. Key players include ASML Holding, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor, SCREEN Holdings, Teradyne, Toshiba, Danaher, and Advantest.
Semiconductor Machinery Market Segments
.By Type: Front-End Equipment, Back-End Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment
.By Product: Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU, Discrete, Analog, MEMS, Other Products
.By Supply Chain Participant: OSAT Companies, IDM Firms, Foundries
.By Application: Integrated Circuit, Discrete Device, Optoelectronic Device, Sensors
.By Geography: The global semiconductor machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The semiconductor machinery refers to the equipment, responsible for the actual production of the semiconductors. These machines manipulate atoms with the help of etching processes, deposition, and lithography in such a way that highly integrated chips are formed on a wafer.
