Elizabeth Johnson, CEO Of Pathformance Technologies, Honoree Women Of Excellence Industry Impact Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elizabeth Johnson, CEO Pathformance Technologies, Inc.

Pioneering the Industry: Elizabeth Johnson Sets the Standard in Ad-Tech and Mar-Tech with Technology Leadership and Innovation for Advertisers

- Elizabeth JohnsonNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Pathformance Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in the Mar-Tech/Ad-Tech industry, announces that its CEO, Elizabeth Johnson , has been recognized for the Industry Impact Award recipient by the prestigious Path to Purchase Institute Women of Excellence Awards 2023.The program recognizes female brand marketers, retailers, agency executives and solution providers for their achievements in influencing shoppers along the path to purchase.The Women of Excellence Awards shines a spotlight on exceptional women like Elizabeth who are reshaping the industry with their unparalleled vision and unwavering commitment to advertisers. These remarkable individuals are paving the way for groundbreaking advancements.Elizabeth Johnson's selection for Industry Impact is a testament to her remarkable contributions to the Mar-Tech, Ad-Tech and Advertising landscape. Under her leadership, Pathformance Technologies Inc. has soared to new heights, establishing itself as an industry trailblazer with cutting-edge solutions that drive transformative outcomes for their clients and advertisers."I am deeply honored to be recognized for Industry Impact by the Path to Purchase Institute," said Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance Technologies. "This recognition is not only a personal achievement but a celebration of the collective efforts of our remarkable team at Pathformance. Together, we are building a fast-growing company, and it is exciting to be acknowledged alongside other trailblazing women in the industry who continuously push boundaries and redefine what is possible in adverting."Pathformance Technologies Inc. congratulates Elizabeth Johnson on this remarkable achievement and Women of Excellence Awards for their commitment to honoring and empowering women in the sectors of media and advertising.For media inquiries, please contact:Amanda Adams – VP MarketingAbout Pathformance Technologies Inc.:Pathformance Technologies Inc. is a leading Mar-Tech and Ad-Tech technology activation platform dedicated to revolutionizing the advertising landscape through cutting-edge solutions. Pathformance leverages advanced technologies and data-driven strategies to deliver exceptional results for its clients. The company's mission is to empower brands and media partners to navigate the complex digital advertising industry. Services include integrated marketing plans, in-campaign optimizations, and measurement for understanding media impact for Retail Media, Measurement, Audiences and Media for Advertisers. For more information, please visit

Elizabeth Johnson

Pathformance Technologies Inc.

+1 239-944-1139

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other