Hendy Extends Stellantis Relationship With Addition Of FIAT Franchise

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hendy Group has announced the extension of its relationship with Stellantis, with the addition of the FIAT franchise to its Vauxhall site in Poole.

The addition of the brand represents the latest in a series of moves to grow the Group's relationship with Stellantis across Dorset, Wiltshire and Kent.

“The Stellantis brand portfolio is really exciting for us, and this latest addition to our relationship demonstrates our commitment to growing with the Maserati, Vauxhall, Peugeot and FIAT brands,” said Paul Hendy.

Maria Grazia Davino, Stellantis UK Group Managing Director said,“With the Hendy Group's proud history, dating back to 1859, and its strong focus on customer excellence, our future relationship will be very positive, and I look forward to being part of its continued development.”

“It really is an exciting time for the Group, as we continue to invest in our facilities to reinforce our long-term commitment to the south, investment in our future and providing a high-quality service for motorists across the south coast,” added Paul.

The FIAT franchise will join the existing Vauxhall site in Branksome, Poole in early 2024. The addition of the brand will see the Group represent over 20 brands in over 57 locations, with a turnover in excess of £1 billion.

