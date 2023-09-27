Aberdeen Fcs Jonny Hayes Signs Up To Support Testicular Cancer Initiative

(MENAFN- Pressat) Jonny Hayes has joined forces with Scotlands leading Testicular Cancer charity Cahonas, with the Aberdeen star named as ambassador.

Cahonas has been at the forefront of advocating for early detection, education, and support in the fight against testicular cancer. The Rotating Ambassador Programme, supported by leading videogame Football Manager, is designed to bring influential figures from sport to help amplify the charities lifesaving message. As an ambassador, Johnny will leverage his influence and passion for the game to encourage men to take charge of their health and promote the importance of early cancer detection.

"I am honoured to join Cahonas as an ambassador," said Johnny Hayes. "The opportunity to join the Cahonas Campaign and make a meaningful impact on their critical mission is a true honour. As a Professional Football Player, I comprehend the significance of maintaining good health, and I am firmly committed to supporting Cahonas and using my platform to remind men of the importance of early detection through regular self-checks."

Cahonas Founder and CEO Ritchie Marshall, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Johnny Hayes as our ambassador. His involvement will undoubtedly inspire men to prioritise their health and perform regular self-checks. Early Detection can save lives. We are also extremely grateful to Football Manager for their generous support, which will amplify our outreach efforts."

“Having Jonny join our team of ambassadors marks a significant milestone in Cahonas mission to raise awareness about testicular cancer and encourage early detection. The charity looks forward to the positive impact that this partnership will bring, both on and off the football field.”