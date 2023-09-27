FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED FOR GREENVILLE ADULTS AT BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Assessments kick off during National Fall Prevention Month and Continue Through Oct 31

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Centers for Disease Control reports, "Every second an adult in the U.S. falls. " Additional CDC research shows falls are the leading cause of injury and death in people over age 65. To help you be proactive in taking preventive measures, Benchmark Physical Therapy is offering complimentary fall risk screenings for adults during National Fall Prevention Month.

Injury Prevention and Fall-Risk Screenings from September through October 31 (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

Continue Reading

The free assessments are available 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through October 31, at seven Benchmark Clinic locations in Greenville as part of the company's "Move to Live" campaign, an initiative encouraging adults to be mobile, active, and independent while keeping them safe in their homes and communities.

The free screenings involve answering a series of health questions followed by balance, stability, strength, and agility tests.



"By determining whether an individual is at risk, we can recommend intervention strategies, such as physical therapy," says Lauren Waring, Regional Director for Benchmark Physical Therapy.

A study by the Moran Company found PT significantly contributes to injury prevention and that PT users are 50% less likely to have injury-related hospitalizations and 50% less likely to have injury-related emergency room visits in the six months following their initial fall.



A study in the American Journal of Epidemiology

reveals falling

once doubles your chances of falling again and individuals who fall are often afraid of doing it again, which can lead to decreased activity levels.

The CDC reports when someone is less active, they become weaker, which increases their chances of falling.



Waring urges Greenville adults to participate in these complimentary fall risk assessments, "so we can assess your risk factors and help you prevent future falls that can lead to devastating, life-changing events." She adds, "people over 65 are not the only ones at risk of falling.

Research shows that anyone with neurological disorders such as MS, Cerebral Palsy and Parkinson's are often at high risk of falling and there are many other patients with musculoskeletal conditions, like osteoporosis, who are at risk."

To book a free assessment, log on to

and select a location, time, and date.



Benchmark Physical Therapy is a member of the Upstream Rehabilitation family, the nation's largest dedicated provider of physical therapy services with more than 1,200 U.S. locations.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation