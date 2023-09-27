Beyondspring And Leading Cancer Center To Present Poster At SITC's 38Th Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the“Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using a groundbreaking technology platform for drug discovery and developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced the presentation of a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting , taking place on November 3 through 5 in San Diego, CA.
The poster, titled,“Immune Activation with Plinabulin Enhances Anti-tumor Response Combining Radiation with Immune Checkpoint Blockade ,” will be presented by Dr. Steven H. Lin, MD., Ph.D., physician-scientist, radiation oncologist and professor who specializes in thoracic malignancies at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Additional presentation details are as follows:
Poster Session Date / Time : Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT Location : San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A and B1 Type of Presentation : Poster Presentation Abstract No. : 732
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, as a direct anti-cancer agent in various cancer indications and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Its pipeline also includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets. Additionally, BeyondSpring's subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, leverages a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform and has an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Learn more by visiting , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
MENAFN27092023004107003653ID1107152330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.