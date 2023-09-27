Big Screen Entertainment Group Secures Screen Rights To Year's Most Enchanting Romance Book

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has successfully acquired the highly coveted screen rights to the Romance Book of the Year and its eagerly anticipated sequel.



Elizabeth Rossi's popular book,“A Night at the Monte Carlo,” captured the hearts of readers and earned the coveted title of Romance Book of the Year, as awarded by the esteemed Online Book Club-an online community comprising over two million readers.

Building on the sweeping love story, the sequel,“New Years in Paris,” continues the captivating journey of its beloved characters.

The novels transport readers into a whirlwind romance, following the passionate escapades of transatlantic lovers: American actress Emma Davis and the debonair Englishman Trent Collins. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of exotic, world-renowned locales.

Kimberley Kates, Chief Executive of Big Screen, expressed her enthusiasm for this new venture, stating,“We are delighted to bring to screen these characters who leap of the page. Such heartfelt stories are a perfect match with our new slate of projects.”

Elizabeth Rossi, who has over 100 writing projects behind her, said:“My dream has always been to create stories that make people feel – and to remind them of the excitement of love. I'm excited and so honored to see these books really come to life on screen.”

Big Screen Entertainment Group, a publicly traded company based in Los Angeles, recently unveiled its ambitious strategy to curate a diverse portfolio of films, handpicked by its seasoned in-house team, with a laser focus on delivering robust financial returns to investors.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Founded in 2005, our mission at Big Screen Entertainment Group is to create transformative stories that captivate, entertain, inspire and touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as“could,”“plan,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“potential,”“should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

