ODW Logistics Kayla Watson Named Recipient Of 2023 Women In Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics , a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions today announced the company's Senior Inventory Manager Kayla Watson as a recipient of the distinguished“2023 Women in Supply Chain” award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive .



“This award exemplifies everything that Kayla stands for as a leader and professional in the industry,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President at ODW Logistics.“She is a supply chain expert at our company who has been instrumental in making the day-to-day operations a success. While we strive to celebrate and acknowledge the women at ODW in every way, this is an award that helps us accomplish just that. It is because of industry professionals like Kayla that ODW has been able to maintain longevity and success since 1971.”

While at ODW, Kayla has developed an Inventory Playbook that has been vital in training new leadership to ensure compliance with ODW inventory practices and programs. She has transitioned 50% of the physical inventories to be led by the site, resulting in her only having to be present in a support role versus leading all inventories directly.

“The impact that Kayla has had on the company has been long lasting,” continued Clark.“Kayla has implemented inventory control measures that have driven the reduction in physical inventories required by customers, transitioning from 5 day, 24 hours per day physical inventories to a 2 hour audit. She is a company leader who continues to share her skills and expertise through the mentorship of other inventory managers and supervisors who have moved into new roles at ODW. This has opened the door for several female leaders specifically, and I'm certain more to come. It is for these reasons and more that she is deserving of this award.”

The prestigious award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network. Recipients will be recognized at the Women in Supply Chain Forum on Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta. To view the full list of winners visit .

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.



