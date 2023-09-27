Global Synthetic Fibers Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 The market size of the global synthetic fibers is expected to grow from $231.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Synthetic Fibers Market, as per TBRC's forecast, will reach $231.33 billion in 2027, growing at a 7.4% CAGR.
The synthetic fibers market's growth results from expanded use in various industries. Asia-Pacific expects the largest market share. Key players include Bombay Dyeing, DuPont, Indorama, Lenzing, Mitsubishi Chemical, Reliance Industries, Sinopec, Teijin, Toray Chemical Korea, and Toyobo.
Synthetic Fibers Market Segments
.By Type: Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics, Polyolefin, Other Types
.By Application: Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration, Other Applications
.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
.By Geography: The global synthetic fibers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Synthetic fibers are man-made textiles that are usually made from chemical synthesis materials, such as rayon and acetate from cellulose, or regenerated protein synthetic fibers from zein or casein, as well as fully synthetic fibers.
Read More On The Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Synthetic Fibers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Synthetic Fibers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Apparel Global Market Report 2023
Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2023
Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2023
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email:
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN27092023003118003196ID1107152306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.