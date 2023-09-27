Willow Lake Métis Group And Vault Enter New Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and Vault

The new partnership will create mutual benefit for both partners and generate economic opportunities for Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.

- Andy Harnett, Chief Executive OfficerREGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and Vault announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their joint presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The new partnership will provide increased capacity to the WLMG for mechanical, civil, and structural construction and maintenance services, including HDPE and carbon steel pipeline construction and maintenance, across northern Alberta.WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation. This latest partnership with Vault is another step towards establishing strong relationships with industry partners, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround, and facility services.“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Vault, a company that shares our commitment to excellence, safety, and sustainable growth,” said Andy Harnett, Chief Executive Officer, WLMG.“This collaboration represents another significant milestone for the Willow Lake Métis Group and our mission to drive economic prosperity for the Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region. Together, we will not only enhance our capacity but also set a new standard for Indigenous community-based business models in the industry. We look forward to a mutually beneficial journey of innovation, collaboration, and shared success."Founded in 2015, Vault is an Alberta-based industrial construction and maintenance company specializing in carbon steel and HDPE services. Vault Pipelines prioritizes efficiency, safety and reliability improvements that provide best-in-class service to its clients. With a strong presence in the Fort McMurray region, Vault serves clients as a cost-effective contractor with a highly skilled, motivated, and solution-oriented team focused entirely on achieving exceptional results.“We're excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Willow Lake Métis Group,” said Vault President Dan Forigo.“Partnering with Willow Lake Métis Group not only strengthens our presence in the region but also aligns us with a like-minded organization that values community, sustainability, and excellence. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to drive innovation and create lasting economic opportunities for the Willow Lake Métis Nation.”To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit:About Willow Lake Métis GroupWillow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.

