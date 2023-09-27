Gambling IQ Bets On Biometrics For UK Government Legislation Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gambling IQ's ground-breaking report entitled, 'A Responsible Revolution: Unlocking Effective Digital Identity & AI Technology to Prevent Financial Risk, Underage, and Problem Gambling', reveals the Digital ID & AI vendors driving transformation in gaming & gambling

With Persona: The emerging trend and buzzword is 'reverify,' and what sets Persona apart is its ability to reverify at any point in the customer journey, ensuring continuous and robust player verification

Signzy's banking expertise includes AI-Powered Video KYC, (V-KYC) solutions, which can enhance the Gaming & Gambling world's digital ID and security capabilities

Backed by its latest industry report, London advisory Gambling IQ submits recommendations to the UK Gambling Commission on financial risk and age verification

- Gambling IQLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Gambling IQ , a leading provider of strategic business insights, regulatory guidance and B2B sales excellence within the gambling & gaming sector, today presented two landmark submissions to the UK government and Gambling Commission. The proposals outline the transformative impact of Digital Identity & AI technology to protect against financial risk for online gamblers, in addition to strengthening age verification protocols for land-based premises.Participating in the initial round of consultations related to the UK government's Gambling Act Review White Paper, Gambling IQ introduced its newly published report entitled, 'A Responsible Revolution: Unlocking Effective Digital Identity & AI Technology to Prevent Financial Risk, Underage, and Problem Gambling'. The report, available to download at , reveals the leading Digital Identity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) vendors driving secure and transformative change across the gambling sector.Extracts from the document were formally submitted to the UK Government and Gambling Commission in relation to their consultation process on proposed changes to Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice (LCCP), Remote Gambling and Software Technical Standards (RTS), and arrangements for Regulatory Panels. In its submission addressing the prevention of underage gambling in land-based premises, particularly premises that do not have direct staff supervision, Gambling IQ cited its compelling case-study involving Digital ID provider Yoti, entitled 'Law of Probability: Automated Age Estimation'.The case-study, featured on page 14 & 15 of the Gambling IQ industry report, delves into Yoti's 98% effective facial Age Estimation AI software, which takes a picture of a player through a camera installed in a gambling terminal before a person is allowed to play. Within two seconds, an algorithm determines the player's age to within 18 months and prevents them from playing if it decides they look like an underage player. In relation to remote gambling, financial vulnerability, and financial risk, Gambling IQ submitted that mandatory tech requirements need to be discussed before financial thresholds are put in place. For the first time, it is proposed that certified Digital Identity Service Providers (IDSPs) should carry out ID checks to form part of a Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) for gambling. And much like the Right-to-Work scheme in the UK, a 'statutory excuse' can be deployed for gambling operators in relation to harm and age-verification to avoid hefty fines, criminal liability, and reputational damage.Furthermore, technology should be agreed around tracking accounts to identify harm with cross operator data monitoring problem gambling - otherwise losing accounts can be transferred in an operator loophole and even traded by affiliates. Gambling IQ also cited new technology from top vendors Persona, Signzy and Jumio which might be best placed to plug into the payments engines and open banking systems to help put an end to problem gambling. Beyond identity and age verification, Persona's platform provides an intuitive case review tool and a flexible orchestration layer to help businesses automate their identity operations from end to end - from setting custom rules to ingesting third-party data and triggering external actions. Meanwhile Signzy's Video KYC (V-CIP), a proven solution in banking and finance, can ensure players in gambling enjoy a secure and hassle-free experience, while mitigating risks associated with unauthorised gambling. And Jumio, which partners with the likes of gambling software giant Playtech and payments leader Paysafe, is also well-placed to add value to the financial vulnerability challenge.Also proposed was how Digital ID & AI tech stacks can help solve the self-exclusion gambling register problems for the likes of GameStop in the UK, where over 250,000 people have signed up - but reports of problem gamblers being able to easily circumvent the register abound. The advisory goes on to advise on Digital ID & AI tech via financial risk behavioural data analysis:- AI for Behavioural Analysis: Operators can install AI to monitor harmful 'triggers' and spending habits. Algorithms can detect early signs of excessive gambling or behaviours associated with addiction, enabling operators to intervene and provide targeted support.- Enhanced 'Financial Risk' Assessment: New tech can be integrated into the digital ID verification process to evaluate users' financial circumstances. This can help identify financially vulnerable individuals across operators who might be more susceptible to harm.- Real-Time Monitoring: This includes tracking gambling patterns, losses, and changes in behaviour. If AI detects sudden increases in spending or binge gambling, it can trigger alerts for immediate intervention.- Personalised Interventions: Digital identity companies can deliver personalised interventions to players showing signs of problem gambling using AI.Gambling IQ also raised Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and SSI wallet technology - which works 100% on a consumers' device. SSI can emerge as a critical component of modern gambling and gaming business processes, allowing for secure communication, data integrity, and re-usable user authentication with verifiable credentials. Citing Mr. Don Waugh, founder of Canadian Digital Identity company Applied Recognition, it was submitted that bio key binding the private key to face biometrics opens up an array of solutions for compliance because it“proves the human”. This means that the gambling wallet and every bet can re-use face authentication for identity authentication. This in turn, prevents anyone other than the registered client from getting inside the gambling app and making a bet.The full report, with analysis from media partner BiometricUpdate.com, is available for download here:Companies mentioned in the industry report:Applied RecognitionAspire GlobalAU10TIXBetfairBetMasterBetwayBetStopBtoBetCasinoTracCopy BetCrucialCS:GOeConnectGamesysGamStopGBG PlcExperianHooYuIDEMIAID.meIDnowIDVerseIGTiProoviSoftBetJumioLighticoMitek SystemsNeoGamesNeoPollardNetentOasis GermanyOktaOnfidoOndatoPersonaRegal GamingReflex GamingShufti ProSignicatSignzySisalSocureSumsubThales DISTransUnionTruliooUpgamingUniversity of LiverpoolUK, Gambling CommissionVeridasVeriffYoti

Gambling IQ

+44 20 8638 6318

email us here

John. F. Russell

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn