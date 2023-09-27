KRAIBURG TPE Americas Will Exhibit At SPE TPO Global Automotive Conference 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alberto Oba, Sales and Marketing Director for KRAIBURG TPE AmericasBUFORD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- "KRAIBURG TPE Americas, a leading specialist in thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds, showcases its latest TPE compounds for the Automotive market at TPO Conference 2023. The exhibition will take place from October 1st to 4th, 2023, at the Marriot Troy Hotel in Troy, Michigan”."KRAIBURG TPE will be at TPO Conference 2023, where it will present new product solutions designed exclusively for the US market, including thermoplastic elastomers with recycled content for Automotive interior and exterior applications . What's special about them? For the first time, customers will be able to take advantage of different compounds with high levels of recycling derived from post-industrial waste streams. Additionally, these variants span the low Shore A range, covering a wide hardness range, and offer possibilities for adhesion to PA, PC/ABS, or PP. As part of KRAIBURG TPE's participation in the conference program, they will be conducting a Technical Talk on“Recycled Content TPE for Automotive Applications”. This talk will be presented by Stephen Cranney, Senior Product Application Engineer at KRAIBURG TPE Americas.From its headquarters in Buford, Georgia (USA), the thermoplastic elastomer manufacturer is thus responding to the growing demand in the United States sales region by providing 'ready-to-use' solutions. Alberto Oba, director of Sales and Marketing at KRAIBURG TPE Americas, comments, 'We welcome and are excited about the opportunity not only to connect with key OEMs and processors, but also to present our thermoplastic elastomer solutions for all customers and assist them in achieving their business goals.' This year, the global TPE provider will showcase."The new line of recycled content products expands the THERMOLAST® R compound group and enables achieving a high recycling rate. Unlike the already established products, these solutions also surpass 50% in materials with low Shore A hardness. This marks a significant milestone in the development of innovative compounds with adhesive properties. Through this launch, KRAIBURG TPE addresses market needs and the growing demand for eco-friendly materials with post-industrial recycled content (PIR). These compounds align with customers' sustainability vision and assist them in reaching their own goals in this field.Highlights of the new product lines:. The RC/UV series for automotive exterior applications with adhesion to PP features a post-industrial recycled content of 30-50%. These compounds are suitable for UV resistance applications, while also supporting carbon footprint reduction, and are available in black color. They come in various hardness options ranging from 65 to 90 Shore A.. The RC/FG series of thermoplastic elastomers with recycled contents designed for automotive interior applications with adhesion to PP, offering post-industrial recycled content of up to 41%, depending on the desired hardness. These compounds meet the requirements of original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, they support carbon footprint reduction while fulfilling emissions, fogging, and odor requirements. They are available in different hardness options ranging from 65 to 85 Shore A.For more information on how KRAIBURG TPE Americas can assist in enhancing your process and manufacturing of parts, please visit our Booth No.44!For a meeting during TPO conference 2023 from October 1st to 4th, please reach out directly to .About KRAIBURG TPEKRAIBURG TPE ( ) is a global manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers. since its establishment in 2001 as a subsidiary of the historic KRAIBURG Group, founded in 1947, KRAIBURG TPE has been a pioneer in TPE compounds and is now the industry leader.With production centers in Germany, the United States, and Malaysia, the company offers a wide range of compounds for applications in the automotive, industrial, consumer, and strictly regulated medical sectors. The established product lines THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® are processed through injection molding or extrusion, providing numerous processing and product design advantages to manufacturers. KRAIBURG TPE showcases innovative capabilities, a genuine customer-centric approach, customized product solutions, and reliable service. The company is certified according to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications across all global sites. In 2022, KRAIBURG TPE generated sales of 277 million euros with around 680 employees worldwide.

