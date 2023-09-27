(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Blink Springs on Selection by Jon Henry

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) watched its stock prices soar first thing Wednesday. The company, a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that the Company will be installing six Level 2 (L2) chargers at Jon Henry's General Store in New Market, Va. A ribbon cutting event will mark the installation on September 27, from 4 - 5 p.m. EDT at Jon Henry's General Store at 9383 N. Congress St. in New Market, Va.

The installation of three Blink IQ 200 Advanced chargers and three Blink IQ 200 Smart chargers at Jon Henry's General Store reinforces Blink's commitment to the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership (MAEP). The Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership is focused on creating a regional EV ecosystem in Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland to connect the Mid-Atlantic Region's cities. This will enable the utilization of all sizes of EVs (light, medium and heavy duty) for fleets, transportation network companies, and consumers alike. Blink's ongoing collaboration with MAEP involves the deployment of a total of 200 networked 19.2kWh L2 chargers in the region through 2024.

Jon Henry's General Store opened in 2018 in Virginia's New Market district. The general store made its home in New Market's oldest building, acquired the adjacent Weaver Hotel property, and is now complementing both with the latest in EV charging technology.

BLNK shares gathered 37 cents, or 12.6%, to $3.30.

