(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Rocky Mountain Scales Stock Prices Higher

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) shares were static at the opening Wednesday. The international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products unveiled its transformational brand refresh, including its streamlined trade name, to nearly 200 franchisees, store managers and employees attending the Company's 2023 Annual National Franchisee Convention held in San Antonio, TX last week. The campaign is part of an overall strategic investment to reimagine "Rocky Mountain Chocolate" and its vision.

“Building upon a rich history of bringing the Rocky Mountain experience to consumers over many decades,” reads Wednesday's news release,“the unveil carries forward and deepens the authenticity of its Rocky Mountain heritage. It also recognizes and celebrates the Company's three brand principles: Elevate the Everyday; Craft True Connections; and The Rocky Mountain Life.”

The brand reimagination and use of Rocky Mountain Chocolate as its simplified trade name reflects the Company's continued commitment to excellence, innovative offerings, and enhanced customer experiences. The brand vision has been designed to create substantial value for current and new franchisees aspiring to build upon their existing stores, with the potential to add multiple new stores within the Company's network.

The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, with several international locations.

RMCF shares closed Tuesday at $4.83.

