(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Camber Largely Unchanged on Patent Win

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) stocks were flat Wednesday, today announced that on September 26, 2023 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,769,998 entitled " Electric Transmission Line Ground Fault Prevention Systems Using Dual, High Sensitivity Monitoring Devices" to Viking Protection Systems, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of Camber's wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc.

The new patent is part of a portfolio of intellectual property owned by Viking Protection Systems, LLC and/or Viking's joint venture partners which has been incorporated into Open Conductor Detection technologies designed to detect unsafe and hazardous conditions for electric transmission lines and distribution lines of any length and any voltage. The systems are designed to immediately identify (within a tenth of a second or less) when a conductor breaks or opens and to instantly de-energize the appropriate source of power. The technology is designed to be an integral component within a much-needed, worldwide grid hardening and stability initiative by electric utilities to improve resiliency and reliability of existing infrastructure.

Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patented and patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems.

CEI shares docked half a cent to begin Wednesday trade at 28 cents.

