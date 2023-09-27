(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Chubb, Sentinel One Hook up

Chubb (NYSE:CB), the world's largest publicly traded property & casualty insurance company, is collaborating with SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a leader in cybersecurity, to streamline cyber risk management practices for U.S. businesses.

As part of the first phase of this collaboration, Chubb's cyber insurance policyholders with over $100 million in revenue will have the ability to share their enterprise "health assessment or security posture" data with Chubb through SentinelOne's endpoint protection and automated incident response solutions. This includes SentinelOne's WatchTower Vital Signs Report app, which securely communicates an accurate profile of a policyholder's cybersecurity posture and controls to Chubb to help streamline underwriting processes.

The benefits for policyholders and their agents include providing potentially incentivized policy pricing subject to applicable insurance laws, streamlined policy renewals, and visibility and cyber threat protection through SentinelOne. Furthermore, subject to applicable insurance laws, these policyholders can also receive a discounted subscription to SentinelOne's solutions empowering them to keep their systems and data safe.

The collaboration with Chubb and SentinelOne is particularly timely as cyber threats continue to increase in sophistication and devastation, prompting companies to prioritize investments to bolster their defenses and business resiliency.

Said Chubb official Craig Guiliano,“"The incorporation of SentinelOne's endpoint protection and incident response gives Chubb policyholders streamlined and potentially discounted access to a full suite of integrated cyber risk management solutions.

CB shares deleted $1.02 to $210.99 while those for S picked up 32 cents to $16.15.

