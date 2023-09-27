(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Is Apple iPhone 15's Launch a Peak for the Stock?

Every time Apple (AAPL) refreshes its iPhone, analysts try to predict the launch is a peak for AAPL stock. They are wrong every time. Is this time different?

Apple spent much of its presentation on the iPhone 15 launch touting its carbon-neutral offices. It will also remove all plastics from its packaging next year.

The new iPhone will have two sizes. They will have Dynamic Island, which is an interface that was previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. This enabled users to see alerts at the top of the screen. Apple did not increase the price.

The iPhone 15 will have voice isolation. The SOS feature will have roadside assistance. The Pro will have a titanium casing. Additionally, the pro will run on the new A17 processor. All devices will have a USB-C port.

AAPL stock closed below its $3T market cap at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29 times. The stock may have peaked for now. Traders typically sell into the news of the product launch.

For the year ahead, expect iPhone unit sales to fall again. Tech investors seeking safety may flock to the stock, despite revenue declining. The firm may increase subscription prices and grow its audience. That would sustain its healthy profit margins.

