European Rabbinical Center Calls On Israeli President To Condemn Armenian Campaign To Demonize Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The Rabbinical Center of Europe sent a letter to Israeli
President Isaac Herzog condemning the campaign of demonization
launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
“As rabbis of Jewish communities across the European continent,
we write to you following interviews given by senior Armenian
government officials to international media on issues related to
the conflict with Azerbaijan. These statements use language and
comparisons that are appropriate solely to describe the deliberate,
systematic, and largest genocide inflicted on the Jewish people in
human history - the Holocaust.
During World War II, the Jewish people were persecuted, killed,
burned, tortured, drowned, and buried alive. The Holocaust was not
limited to any locality but occurred across almost the entire
European continent and with the cooperation of a large number of
countries.
The use of terms such as ghetto, genocide, and Holocaust,
belittles the terrible suffering experienced by the victims of the
Holocaust and by the entire Jewish people, who still feel the
indescribable pain of the greatest tragedy ever experienced by a
single group.
We call on you to make it clear to the government of Armenia and
all other countries that they must recognize and respect the
terrible human suffering endured by the Jews. We urge you to bring
to their attention that the practice of minimizing and downplaying
the suffering of the Jewish people to further a political agenda
through the continued use of Holocaust-related slogans must cease
immediately and completely,"- the letter says.
MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107152253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.