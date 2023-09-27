Turkish President Makes Post On Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has
made a post on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of
Remembrance, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
"On the Day of Remembrance, which is the beginning of the heroic
liberation struggle of Garabagh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands,
I commemorate all our martyrs with mercy and our veterans with
respect. Garabagh is Azerbaijan!"
To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in
Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.
Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring the
military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War in
2020.
On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces
initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the
civilian settlements and military positions located near the front
line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian
army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan
conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the
counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia
kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.
