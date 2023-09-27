AZAL Pilots Homage To Martyrs' Memory By Sky-Maneuvering Khari Bulbul's Symbol (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.
AZAL pilots
depicted in the sky the outline of the Khari Bulbul flower, a
symbol of the cherished memory of martyrs who died for the freedom
of Azerbaijani lands, Azerbaijan Airlines wrote on Facebook,
Trend reports.
It was noted that this magnificent image was created by an
"Airbus A320neo" airplane named "Lachin," owned by Azerbaijan
Airlines.
"Bowing our heads before the souls of all our martyrs, we ask
God's mercy for them!" Azerbaijan Airlines said.
The second Karabakh war started on September 27, 2020, lasted 44
days, and ended with the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan over
Armenia.
According to the decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually marks
Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for
Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the
44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan.
