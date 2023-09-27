Visit Of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Delegation To Ireland Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The working
visit of Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation led by the
Chairperson of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to Ireland has begun,
the parliament told Trend .
The delegation has gone on a business visit to Dublin to
participate in the European Conference of Speakers of
Parliaments.
During the visit, Gafarova will speak at the European Conference
of Presidents of Parliament, and will also hold meetings with the
heads of delegations of a number of countries participating in the
event.
The European Conference of Presidents of Parliament will take
place at The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD) on September 28-29,
2023.
