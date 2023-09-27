Visit Of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Delegation To Ireland Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The working visit of Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation led by the Chairperson of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to Ireland has begun, the parliament told Trend .

The delegation has gone on a business visit to Dublin to participate in the European Conference of Speakers of Parliaments.

During the visit, Gafarova will speak at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament, and will also hold meetings with the heads of delegations of a number of countries participating in the event.

The European Conference of Presidents of Parliament will take place at The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD) on September 28-29, 2023.