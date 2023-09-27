Visit Of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Delegation To Ireland Kicks Off


9/27/2023 10:10:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The working visit of Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation led by the Chairperson of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to Ireland has begun, the parliament told Trend .

The delegation has gone on a business visit to Dublin to participate in the European Conference of Speakers of Parliaments.

During the visit, Gafarova will speak at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament, and will also hold meetings with the heads of delegations of a number of countries participating in the event.

The European Conference of Presidents of Parliament will take place at The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD) on September 28-29, 2023.

MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107152245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search