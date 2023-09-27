Azerbaijani Idps From Khankendi Also To Join Big Return Process - State Committee (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Chairman of
Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, Rovshan Rzayev
met with a group of IDPs from Khankendi on September 26, the
Committee told Trend .
As a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war three years ago,
Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur were liberated from Armenian
occupation. The illegal Armenian armed formations remaining in
these territories were liquidated as a result of anti-terrorist
activities carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces within one
day.
It was stressed at the meeting that today purposeful work is
being carried out towards the restoration and reconstruction of the
territories liberated from occupation and the implementation of the
"Great Return" program. IDPs are gradually returning to their
homeland, and the day is not far when IDPs from Khankendi will also
join this process.
The Chairman of the State Committee informed the participants of
the meeting about the measures taken in connection with the
preparation of IDPs for return, the progress of the resettlement
process, talked about the upcoming tasks in organizing the return
of the Azerbaijani population to Khankendi, and brought to
attention the assignments of the Head of State in this regard.
The participants of the meeting expressed gratitude to the head
of state and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for the restoration of
Azerbaijan's state sovereignty in all territories liberated from
occupation, honored the bright memory of the martyrs, and wished
recovery to the veterans.
The meeting was attended by representatives of communities of
IDPs from Khankendi, intellectuals, and public activists, as well
as members of the Public Council under the State Committee, who
expressed their opinions and proposals on preparation for
return.
