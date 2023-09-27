Uzbekistan, China Discuss Forming New Transport Corridors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. Uzbekistan and China plan to form new multimodal transport corridors, Trend reports.

The news followed a recent meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and his Chinese counterpart, Li Xiaopeng.

During the meeting, the ministers touched upon the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the development of the Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtom-Kashgar multimodal transport corridor.

In addition, the parties discussed simplifying the issuing of visas to drivers engaged in cross-border cargo transportation.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev noted that the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project will lead the region out of the deadlock. He made these remarks while participating in the Global Sustainable Transport Forum, held in Beijing.

"The project will connect approximately 4 billion people. The expansion of cargo transportation from Asia to Europe, the Middle East, Iran, the Persian Gulf, and North Africa will positively impact mutual trade growth," he said.