Uzbekistan, China Discuss Forming New Transport Corridors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. Uzbekistan
and China plan to form new multimodal transport corridors, Trend reports.
The news followed a recent meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister
of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and his Chinese counterpart, Li
Xiaopeng.
During the meeting, the ministers touched upon the construction
of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the development of
the Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtom-Kashgar multimodal transport
corridor.
In addition, the parties discussed simplifying the issuing of
visas to drivers engaged in cross-border cargo transportation.
Earlier this month, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers
of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev noted that the implementation of the
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project will lead the region
out of the deadlock. He made these remarks while participating in
the Global Sustainable Transport Forum, held in Beijing.
"The project will connect approximately 4 billion people. The
expansion of cargo transportation from Asia to Europe, the Middle
East, Iran, the Persian Gulf, and North Africa will positively
impact mutual trade growth," he said.
