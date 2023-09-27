TAP Exceeds Sustainability Goals With Impressive Emissions Reductions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Trans
Adriatic Pipeline's (TAP) commitment to sustainability is confirmed
by some results achieved in 2022: -25 percent in greenhouse gas
emissions and -38 percent in methane emissions compared to
forecasts, said Luca Schiepatti, TAP Managing Director.
He said, addressing an energy summit in Italy that by using more
renewable electricity the pipeline can be more efficient.
“We are also testing our pipes and infrastructure to transport
hydrogen and other green molecules in the future,” added Luca
Schiepatti.
As an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe, the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline assumes a central role in bolstering the
continent's energy security, advancing diversification of energy
sources, and facilitating progress toward decarbonization.
Boasting an impressive annual transportation capacity of around
10 billion cubic meters of gas, the pipeline also has the potential
to double its capacity to 20 billion cubic meters. By furnishing a
dependable source of natural gas, TAP makes a substantial
contribution to securing Europe's access to a fresh and sustainable
energy supply.
