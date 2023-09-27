TAP Exceeds Sustainability Goals With Impressive Emissions Reductions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline's (TAP) commitment to sustainability is confirmed by some results achieved in 2022: -25 percent in greenhouse gas emissions and -38 percent in methane emissions compared to forecasts, said Luca Schiepatti, TAP Managing Director.

He said, addressing an energy summit in Italy that by using more renewable electricity the pipeline can be more efficient.

“We are also testing our pipes and infrastructure to transport hydrogen and other green molecules in the future,” added Luca Schiepatti.

As an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline assumes a central role in bolstering the continent's energy security, advancing diversification of energy sources, and facilitating progress toward decarbonization.

Boasting an impressive annual transportation capacity of around 10 billion cubic meters of gas, the pipeline also has the potential to double its capacity to 20 billion cubic meters. By furnishing a dependable source of natural gas, TAP makes a substantial contribution to securing Europe's access to a fresh and sustainable energy supply.

