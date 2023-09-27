Azerbaijan Provides Update On Weapons, Ammunition Confiscated In Karabakh


9/27/2023 10:10:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 17:00 (GMT +4) on September 27, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

1. Small arms and grenades - 1,132

2. Artillery weapons - 61

3. Air Defense means -235

4. Various ammunition - 434,295

5. Accouterments - 2,732

6. Optical and other devices - 231

7. Vehicles (armored - 26, other - 125)

8. Trailers - 21

