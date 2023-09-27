Azerbaijan Provides Update On Weapons, Ammunition Confiscated In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of
military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the
completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 17:00 (GMT +4) on September 27,
Trend reports.
The updated list includes:
1. Small arms and grenades - 1,132
2. Artillery weapons - 61
3. Air Defense means -235
4. Various ammunition - 434,295
5. Accouterments - 2,732
6. Optical and other devices - 231
7. Vehicles (armored - 26, other - 125)
8. Trailers - 21
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107152241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.