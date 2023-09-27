New Advanced Material Technologies Set To Launch At Highly-Functional Material Week TOKYO 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan - Highly-Functional Material Week TOKYO, the premier event for advanced material technologies, scheduled to take place from October 4 to 6 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, will bring together material manufacturers, processing technology providers, production and testing equipment suppliers, allowing attendees to explore the latest offerings of innovative products and technologies from various industries, including electronics, automobiles, new energy, aerospace, construction, and more.



Highly-Functional Material Week TOKYO encompasses seven distinct shows, providing a comprehensive platform for attendees to explore a wide spectrum of products and innovations, namely FILMTECH JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, Paint & Coating Japan, Adhesion & Bonding Expo, and Sustainable Material Expo.



These shows cover highly-functional films, molding and processing machinery, recycling technologies, high-performance metals such as aluminum, copper, titanium, magnesium, precious metals, and steel, fine ceramics including structural and functional materials, biomaterials, and refractories, joining equipment, paint and coating technologies, and environmentally friendly materials such as biodegradable resins and cellulose.



Among the standout innovations is the Low GHGE Grade PLASTRON®, a long fiber-reinforced resin utilizing cellulose, a biomass material that represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of sustainable materials, making it an environmentally friendly advancement.



In addition, TouchNetix will introduce its newly developed model, PILOT ID, which integrates its patented force-sensing technology that can distinguish between a driver and a passenger within an automotive environment, limiting the area under the driver's control.



Other new products that will be displayed on the show floor include TC Type Colourless PI Film, that is low-cost, Sorona® bio-based polymer fibres, RELEAF, offering papers and bags made from fallen leaves, and more.



Highly-functional Material Week TOKYO is co-located with Photonix, Japan's Leading Show for Laser & Photonics, providing attendees with access to manufacturers in the Laser Solution, Optical Component, and Optical Measurement Device sectors. It is also adjacent to FINETECH JAPAN, the World's Leading Show for the Display Industry, which brings together LCD/OLED/Micro-LED technologies for electronic displays, IoT devices, solid-state lighting, and more.



Moreover, the show continues to attract leading companies from around the world, including Korea, China, Taiwan, the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan, consistently expanding its scale and demonstrating the global significance of advanced material technologies.



Professionals and enthusiasts are invited to register as visitors and participate in this exceptional event that showcases the future of advanced materials and technologies.



For more information about the Highly-functional Material Week TOKYO and to register for the event, please visit the official website.

