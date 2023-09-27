European Union's (EU) Political And Security Committee Visited Somalia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Ambassador Delphine Pronk, Chair of the European Union's (EU) Political and Security Committee (PSC), visited Somalia to strengthen the vital cooperation in the realm of security and stability.

During her visit, she visited the headquarters of the Somali Police Force and engaged in discussions with State Minister of Internal Security, Mohamed Ali Haga, and Deputy Police Commissioner Gen. Osman Abdullahi regarding the EU's support for the SPF.

The State Minister emphasized, 'One of our key priorities within the Ministry of Internal Security and the Somali Police Force is the force generation in liberated areas.' EUCAP Somalia plays a significant role in advancing the development of the Somali Police in alignment with the Somalia Transition Plan and the security sector priorities of Somalia."

