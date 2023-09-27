Arab Parliament Condoles Iraq On The Victims Of The Nineveh Fire Incident

Cairo, September 27 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament expressed Wednesday condolences to Iraq following the horrific fire incident in Nineveh, killing and injuring several.Parliament Speaker Adel bin Abdul Rahman Assoumi affirmed the Arab Parliament's "full solidarity with the Iraqi people in this great tragedy," offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

