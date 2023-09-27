Celebrate National Taco Day At California Tortilla With A Free Taco With Any Purchase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The free taco coupon is redeemable October 5 – 11

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to taco 'bout a delicious celebration at California Tortilla , the "California Style" Mexican food franchise! The brand is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4 by giving away a free taco coupon with any in-store purchase. The free taco offer is good in-store only while supplies last.

"We take pride in our reputation of crafting bold, diverse flavors, and our tacos have consistently remained fan favorites," said

Robert Phillips , President of California Tortilla. "We all know tacos are one of America's favorite food items and we are thrilled to offer our valued guests the taste of a complimentary taco."

Guests can redeem their free taco coupon from October 5 – 11, 2023. California Tortilla encourages guests to continue heading towards free menu items by joining their Burrito Elito rewards program and earning 1 point for every dollar spent. After accumulating 75 points, guests can earn $5 in Burrito Bucks. Joining is easy – guests can download the mobile app (App Store

or

Google Play ), pick up a card in-store and

register it online , or simply

join online

and give the cashier your phone number on each visit for easy lookup.

California Tortilla is known for its innovative menu, featuring unique chef-created recipes like mouthwatering Korean BBQ and California Sunset tacos. Every California Tortilla features a Wall-of-Flame, a towering display of 75 distinct hot sauces, ranging from mild to tongue-melting, allowing guests to customize their meal's flavor and heat level. The locations offer dine-in, online ordering, and delivery.

For more information, visit

or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.



About California Tortilla

California Tortilla®

is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food. Since 1995, California Tortilla, adoringly known by fans as Cal Tort, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food through offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, while offering only the best quality. With 41 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States.

California Tortilla is seeking experienced multi-unit operators who are interested in diversifying and growing their restaurant portfolios. Current growth opportunities are available in the eastern half of the United States.

