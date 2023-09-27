Pet Lovers Invited To Grand Opening Of Michigan's First Wag N' Wash Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Emerging Pet Franchise Celebrates Opening of First Corporate Store with Freebies, Giveaways, Pet Fun and More

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wag N' Wash , the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise, announces the grand opening of its first corporate location on Saturday, September 30. Located at 353 N. Maple Rd. in Ann Arbor, this serves as the flagship store for the up-and-coming franchise brand. Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor offers local pet parents full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, toys and more.

Wag N' Wash invites pet lovers to their grand opening weekend where pets can receive free washes all weekend long. Each day's events are as follows:



Saturday, September 30 : The first 100 neighbors will receive a free goodie bag, and free scratch cards up to $10 off will be given out all day.



10AM – 4PM: Groomers will be onsite for free nail trims

12 – 3PM: Free cider and donuts will be available

Sunday, October 1 : The first 100 neighbors will receive a free small bag of dog or cat food.



10AM – 4PM: Groomers will be onsite for free nail trims



12 – 2PM: Free dog treat decorating and free face painting 2 – 6PM: Free doggie pumpkin spice lattes

Neighbors will also have an opportunity to participate in a raffle where the grand prize winner will receive four tickets and hospitality passes to the University of Michigan vs. Purdue game on November 4. Other great prizes include a $100 and $50 Wag N' Wash gift card as well as $10 off coupons. For more information and to enter, text "annarbor" to 34653 or visit winwagnwash.com/annarbor .

The new Ann Arbor store makes a significant mark in the brand's history as the first corporate location and flagship store, serving as the template for all future stores. Previously a nail salon, the Wag N' Wash team converted the 4,800 sq. foot space into its newest prototype. The store design captures the spirit of Ann Arbor, being progressive in nature while still embodying small-town hospitality.

"This is an exciting time for Wag N' Wash as we continue to grow the brand's footprint and reach new achievements," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Wag N' Wash and Pet Supplies Plus. "We couldn't think of a better place for our flagship store than Ann Arbor. Its community-centered roots perfectly align with Wag N' Wash, and we look forward to calling it home."

Each Wag N' Wash location offers both a self-serve pet wash station and full-service grooming salon. In the self-serve pet wash area, neighbors are met with a self-wash attendant who provides apron(s), towels, dry brushes, wet scrub brushes, shampoo, conditioner, and cologne spray. In the full-service grooming salon, neighbors work with our top-tier, professional groomers to provide full-service grooming, including nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. With services being a primary part of the business, each Wag N' Wash also offers a variety of dog and cat products such as supplements, pet food, collars and leashes, toys, supplies and other unique goods.

Wag N' Wash was acquired by PSP Group, LLC in February of 2022, which is also the parent company of Pet Supplies Plus , the largest independent pet franchise in North America with over 700 stores across the U.S. The emerging brand currently has 25 locations open and 40 more in various stages of development across the U.S. Although separate entities, the brands are rooted in and operate from the same proven business model and have the billion-dollar backing of 30+ years of franchise and industry experience.

Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor operates Monday – Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM and Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM. For more information on Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor, please call 734.325.9554, or visit .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 700 locations in 42 states and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 22 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2022, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the ninth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit .



