Eriez® Names Daryl Leach As CFO And Treasurer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Erie, PA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eriez® announces the appointment of Daryl Leach as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer. According to Lukas Guenthardt, President and CEO, Leach brings a wealth of financial expertise and leadership experience to the Eriez corporate team.

Prior to joining Eriez, Leach played a pivotal role in driving financial excellence and strategic growth at Zeus Industrial Products in Lexington, South Carolina. His career has encompassed a variety of growth-oriented finance roles across diverse sectors, including consumer goods, medical devices, and industrial manufacturing, both in publicly traded and privately held companies.

Guenthardt says, "Daryl's arrival marks a significant milestone for Eriez, as we welcome an accomplished financial professional and visionary leader who is poised to positively shape our company's future. I am confident that his guidance will help propel us toward our strategic objectives and elevate our organization to new heights."

Leach holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and economics from Charleston Southern University and a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. After nearly two decades residing in the southern U.S., Leach has relocated to Erie to assume his new position as Eriez CFO and Treasurer.

Guenthardt says that Leach's initial goal will be to connect with teams to gain a deeper understanding of Eriez' global business, operations, and culture. He anticipates a natural alignment, stating, "Daryl embodies our core values and shares an unwavering commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence."

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection, and material handling equipment. The company's 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate, and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit

