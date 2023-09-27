Vfunction Named A Global Leader In Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that it has awarded vFunction a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in its annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.



vFunction was recognized as a Cloud Disruptor due to its breakthrough work in Architectural Observability. The company officially launched vFunction Architectural Observability Manager (AO) this week. AO is a brand-new product that enables architects to fully understand their architecture, identify and fix drift and debt issues early and often, and generate a list of prescriptive modernization“to do” tasks to fix these architectural issues.

vFunction is the first and only AI-driven continuous modernization platform for architects to manage technical debt and enable iterative application modernization, from basic refactoring to full transformation into microservices.

“Architectural technical debt continues to be one of the most critical problems facing businesses today as it inhibits innovation and business velocity by directly impacting product cycle times, testing, developer experience and retention, scalability, and cloud costs,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO of vFunction.“Our mission is to help architects identify and prioritize specific, actionable tasks to incrementally address architectural debt, supporting the full range of modernization use cases: full transformation of monolithic apps to microservices, partial and incremental extraction of services, managing tech debt in apps without transformation to microservices, simply by improving modularity of the apps, and lastly, preventing architectural drift in microservices so they don't accumulate technical debt.”

“vFunction is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group.“We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program.”

vFunction Introduces First Architectural Observability Product for Continuous Application Modernization

About vFunction

vFunction is the first and only AI-driven continuous modernization platform for architects that provides architectural observability and automation to manage technical debt and enable iterative application modernization, from basic refactoring to full rewriting and microservices extraction. Architectural observability helps organizations continuously address architectural technical debt, restoring business velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are leveraging architectural observability and automation to transform their application estates. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit .

About The Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

