Power Management IC Market Projected Surpass US$ 61 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 7.94%

The power management IC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% from US$35.891 billion in 2021 to US$61.255 billion in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the power management IC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$61.255 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the power management IC market growth include the expanding reception of electronic gadgets and frameworks, rising interest in energy-proficient arrangements, and the developing pattern towards scaling down and the reconciliation of electronic gadgets and frameworks.A power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit used to manage power on an electronic device or in modules on devices that may have a range of voltages. PMICs are strong state gadgets that control the stream and course of electrical power. They are often included in battery-operated devices such as mobile phones and portable media players to decrease the amount of space required. PMICs manage battery power charging and sleep modes, DC-to-DC conversion, and scaling of voltages down or up, among others. They may include low-dropout regulators (LDO), pulse-frequency modulation (PFM), pulse-width modulation (PWM), power FETs, and real-time clocks (RTC). The PMIC can refer to any chip that has an individual power-related function but generally refers to ICs that incorporate more than one function such as different power conversions and power controls such as voltage.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements. for instance, in June 2021, Nordic sent off its most memorable power the board IC nPM1100 PMIC which joins a USB viable information controller with overvoltage security, a 400mA battery charger , and a 150 mA DC/DC step-down (buck) voltage controller in a 2.075 × 2.075-mm wafer level chip scale bundle (WLCSP).Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the power management IC market is divided into Linear Regulators Supervision, Sequencing and Control, Battery Charging and Management, Switching Regulators, and Others. The switching regulator segment is experiencing substantial growth in the power management IC market. A convoluted plan upholds exchanging controllers, empowering them to oversee more prominent power and create a consistent result voltage from a scope of info voltages. Subsequently, they have become more well known as of late, offering the client improved proficiency and adaptability. Besides, the developing use of exchanging controllers in buyer gadgets will additionally impel portion extension during the conjecture time frame.Based on industry vertical, the power management IC market is divided into Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Electronics , Communication and Technology, Healthcare, Military and Defence, and Others. The consumer electronics segment is experiencing substantial growth in the power management IC market due to its increasing demand for consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices, and growing adoption of new technologies in consumer electronics devices, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and machine learning and increasing development of new and innovative consumer electronics products.Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share of the global power management IC market owing to several key factors. North America is home to some of the leading power management IC manufacturers in the world, such as Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and Infineon Technologies. These companies have a strong track record of innovation and offer a wide range of power management IC products to meet the needs of their customers. Industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications all rely heavily on power management ICs to ensure the quality and durability of their products.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the power management IC market that have been covered include Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc., Maxim Integrated, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Dialog Semiconductor, and NXP Semiconductors among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the power management IC market as follows:.BY TYPEoLinear Regulators SupervisionoSequencing and ControloBattery Charging and ManagementoSwitching RegulatoroOthers.BY INDUSTRY VERTICALoManufacturingoAutomotiveoConsumer ElectronicsoCommunication and TechnologyoHealthcareoMilitary and DefenceoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Texas Instruments.Analog Devices Inc..Maxim Integrated.Infineon Technologies AG.Nordic Semiconductor.Renesas Electronics Corporation.STMicroelectronics.Microchip Technology Inc..Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC.Dialog Semiconductor.NXP Semiconductors

