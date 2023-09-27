Calcium Carbonate Market Projected To Surpass US$ 4.6 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 4.26%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The calcium carbonate market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.26%, growing to US$4.634 billion by 2028 from US$3.461 billion in 2021.

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the calcium carbonate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$4.634 billion by 2028.The key driving factors of the global calcium carbonate market include rising paper demand in packaging and hygiene products is a key market growth driver. Additionally, the increased need for calcium carbonate as a filler material in plastic product manufacturing contributes to this growth.Calcium carbonate is highly versatile and widely utilized across various industries due to its exceptional properties. It serves as a fundamental raw material in agricultural and construction sectors. The calcium carbonate market has experienced consistent growth, primarily propelled by its increasing demand in the paper industry.The global calcium carbonate market is thriving owing to the surging demand primarily due to the increasing demand for the paper industry, particularly in packaging and hygiene-related products like tissue paper, which is a significant driver for market growth. Calcium carbonate finds extensive use in paper production as a filler material, especially in alkaline papermaking, driven by the need for brighter and bulkier paper. Continuous investments in the housing and residential sector contribute to market growth, as calcium carbonate is vital for manufacturing paints and construction materials. In 2023, Minerals Technologies unveiled three long-term agreements for the supply of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). These agreements aim to enhance the company's specialty additive product line in China and India. They involve the establishment and management of on-site precipitated calcium carbonate satellite plants in collaboration with three prominent paper companies. Furthermore, the expanding cosmetics and personal care product market fuels calcium carbonate demand, where it serves as a filler and buffering agent. For instance, L'Oreal, a French cosmetics company, introduced a skincare product line containing calcium carbonate as a key ingredient in 2020. These product launches are expected to drive market expansion.Access sample report or view details:Based on the commercial grade, the Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented into Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC), and Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC). The precipitated calcium carbonate segment is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. This lime-derived substance finds extensive applications across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, rubber, PVC/plastics, paints, adhesives , and sealants, as well as thermal and electrical insulators. It serves as a cost-effective mineral substitute for additives and wood pulp, particularly in the production of high-quality paperboard and paperBased on the industry, the Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented into construction, agriculture, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. The paper sector stands out as the largest application segment, driven by the burgeoning e-commerce sector and increased usage of tissue papers, ensuring its continued dominance in the foreseeable future.Geographically, the Global Calcium Carbonate Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America has held a substantial share of the Global Calcium Carbonate Market. Calcium carbonate is growing in demand in various industries, including paints, adhesives, paper manufacturing, healthcare, and construction. Its properties as a filler and pigment make it useful in plastics, paints, and coatings is driving the demand for calcium carbonate in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global calcium carbonate market that have been covered include Imerys, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc., Huber Engineered Materials (part of J.M. The market analytics report segments the global calcium carbonate market on the following basis:.By Commercial GradeoPrecipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)oGround Calcium Carbonate (GCC).By IndustryoConstructionoAgricultureoPaperoFood & BeverageoPharmaceuticalsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.OthersoEurope.UK.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.UAE.Israel.Saudi Arabia.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Australia.Others Huber Corporation).Carmeuse Coordination Center SA.Sibelco.Excalibar Minerals (Newpark Resources Inc.).Calcinor.Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd..Mississippi Lime Company.Solvay.Chu Shin Chemical Corporation Limited.Lime Chemicals Ltd..ACCM.Mewar MicronsExplore More Reports:.Paper Pigments Market:.Global Calcium Chloride Market:.Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate Market:

