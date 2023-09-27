Crab Meat Market Are Expected To Register A CAGR Of 4.7% During Forecast Period By 2023 To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Global crab meat market has been experiencing steady growth due to increasing popularity of seafood consumption, along with the rising popularity of crab meat

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global crab meat market is worth US$ 879.2 million as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1,516.1 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2033.Versatility in culinary applications is one of the major factors driving the crab meat market. Plus, the intake of crab meat assures that the intake of fats is lower as compared to its counterparts. Specialty and premium crab meat varieties are keeping the cash registers ringing for the crab meat market and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even in the forecast period.The ready-to-use crab meat products are adding more value to the crab meat market as they save on downtime. It has been observed that value-added products do have longer shelf lives; thereby doling out abysmal wastage and bolstering health benefits.The trending global dishes are also incorporating crab meat to drive more customers. Lump crab meat is witnessing a higher demand as its succulent, white pieces render it desirable for home cooks as well as professionals.Frozen crab meat creates ripples as it can be stored for a long; that too, while maintaining its freshness. Frozen crab meat could reach even the areas where fresh crabs are unavailable. Quick-freezing methods do aid in the preservation of natural flavors, nutrients, and textures of crabs while keeping cells almost intact through the formation of ice crystals.Elevate Your Business: Request Sample Report to Harness the Enormous Potential of the Crab Meat Market!Future Market Insights has walked through these facets with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled 'Crab Meat market'. It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through an eagle's eye view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.“Growing awareness about the fact that crab meat is a rich source of protein apart from being a low-fat source, the global crab meat market is likely to grow irresistibly in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.Key Takeaways from Crab Meat MarketNorth America holds the largest market share with the US witnessing a growing focus on diet being health-conscious. It is also leading in growing interest in crab meat (a lean protein option) owing to nutritional benefits like low-fat content. It has been reported that crab meat has a discrete, sweet flavor; thereby rendering it a broadly desired ingredient in diverse cuisines. The dishes including crab meat are Maryland-style crab cakes, regional specialties like Louisiana-style combo. It's a known fact that American cuisine is ethnic. Addition of crab meat is, indeed, a cherry to the icing.Europe holds the second-largest market share with the UK leading from the front. This could be credited to an ever-increasing demand for crab meat all across the region. Also, coastal regions like Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and likewise are known for incorporation of fresh crabs into local cuisine. Eurogroup for Animals states that consumption of fish and seafood is ~24.35 Kg. Besides, tourists do prefer coastal destinations all across Southern Europe when it's summer herein.Competitive Crab MeatHandy Seafood, in May 2023, did announce the year's local soft crab campaign at Crisfield (Maryland).Shiok Meats, in September 2021, made an entry into the very first lab-grown crab flesh at Kebaya during tasting session.Key Companies ProfiledPhillips Foods Inc.Blue Star Foods Corp.Handy International IncorporatedRed Chamber Co., Ltd.Trans-Ocean Products Inc.Crown Prince, Inc.Chicken of the Sea InternationalEast Coast Seafood GroupThai Union Group PCLNissui GroupDiscover our comprehensive insights – Request the full report methodology now!What does the Report say?The research study is based on product type (lump crab meat, claw crab meat, and backfin crab meat), form (fresh crab meat, pasteurized/canned crab meat, and frozen crab meat), and sales channel (foodservice (HoReCa), and retail (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty seafood stores, and online retailers)).With consumption of seafood on the rise, the global crab meat market is bound to grow irrevocably in the forecast period.Crab Meat Market Outlook by CategoryBy Product Type:Lump Crab MeatClaw Crab MeatBackfin Crab MeatBy Form:Fresh Crab MeatPasteurized/Canned Crab MeatFrozen Crab MeatBy Sales Channel:Foodservice (HoReCa)RetailSupermarketsHypermarketsConvenience StoresSpecialty Seafood StoresOnline RetailersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & AfricaGrow your profit margin with Future Market Insights - Buy the report!Author:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Food and Beverage Market InsightsMeat Snacks Market Demand : The global meat snacks market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 10.1Billion by 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 21.3 Billion by 2032.

Ankush Nikam

FMI

+91 90966 84197

email us here