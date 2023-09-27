Global Industrial Robots Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The industrial robots market is expected to grow to $77.23 billion by 2027, with a 10.2% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2023."

The Industrial Robots market's growth is attributed to a skilled worker shortage. The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate this market, with key players like ABB, Yaskawa, and Kuka leading the way.

Industrial Robots Market Segments

. By Product Type: Articulated Robots, Linear Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Scara Robots, Other Product Types

. By End-User Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastics, Metals & Machinery, Other End-User Industries

. By Application: Pick And Plane, Wielding And Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting And Processing, Other Applications

. By Geography: The global industrial robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial robots refer to programmable, mechanical devices used in place of people to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. A robot has its own control system and is not controlled by a machine.

