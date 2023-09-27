Unveiling The Overlooked: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Misdiagnosis Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Avery AroraWEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Awareness Month Approaches in October, Dr. Avery Arora, a renowned hand surgeon with over a decade of experience serving Southeast Michigan, highlights a significant concern in the realm of hand, wrist, and elbow conditions: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) is frequently misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed.CTS is a complex condition with intricate symptoms that can be challenging for non-specialists to diagnose accurately, leading to misjudgments that can significantly affect patients' lives by the time they seek a hand surgeon's expertise.“The symptoms of CTS are as varied as they are widespread,” says Arora.“That's why it's such a tricky condition to correctly diagnose. Symptoms may include numbness, tingling, swelling, weakness, difficulty gripping objects, sleep disruptions, and more. And patients are experiencing these symptoms in varying combinations, making accurate diagnosis a complex task.”Once CTS is correctly identified, treatment options vary from minimally invasive endoscopic ultrasound-guided surgery to personalized hand therapy. Dr. Arora adopts a patient-centric approach tailored to each individual case. He emphasizes the benefits of seeking medical attention for CTS-related discomfort, as a remarkable over 90% of his patients report an improved quality of life after treatment. He says the benefit of getting treatment far outweighs the risk in today's world of medicine.Dr. Arora also underscores that surgery is not always necessary, and treatment plans are customized to meet each patient's specific needs. Post-surgery pain management primarily relies on over-the-counter medications such as Motrin and Tylenol.To address patient concerns about recovery, Dr. Arora recommends hand therapy with a certified occupational hand therapist, recognizing that every patient responds differently to surgery. Hand therapists play a vital role in guiding patients to regain functionality and preventing regression. Their specialized training ensures a tailored recovery plan for each individual.Reflecting on her experience with Dr. Arora, carpal tunnel surgery patient Julie Munn stated, "The only regret I have is not taking advantage of today's advances in medical treatment sooner." Munn, a local industrial machine repairperson, suffered from grip loss, hand spasms, nightly pain, and more.Recent research from 2021 indicates that construction and manufacturing workers face a "significantly higher incidence" of CTS. Analyzing data from 2003 to 2018, the study discovered good news: injuries related to CTS declined to 900,380 in 2018 from 1.3 million in 2003, marking a 30.7% reduction. However, on the other hand, it discovered high rates of CTS injuries associated with manual labor that involves lifting, gripping, and forceful wrist motion-common tasks in the construction and manufacturing sectors.For years, the misconception persisted that CTS primarily afflicted office workers who spent long hours typing on keyboards. Dr. Arora's findings, supported by this study, challenge this belief and emphasize other activities and professions, particularly in the Detroit-MI region due to the quantity of manufacturing and auto machine work, carry a much higher risk of developing CTS.Dr. Avery Arora urges to recognize the importance of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Awareness Month. CTS affects approximately 5% of the total U.S. population and is more than likely underdiagnosed, and awareness can lead to earlier diagnoses and improved treatment outcomes. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Arora and seek expert guidance on hand, wrist, and elbow conditions, please contact one of his offices in West Bloomfield, Macomb, Howell, or Warren.About Dr. Avery Arora, MD:Dr. Avery Arora is a highly regarded metro-Detroit, Michigan hand surgeon with over a decade of experience. He specializes in the treatment of hand, wrist, and elbow conditions, with a patient-focused approach that emphasizes personalized care and the use of cutting-edge medical techniques. Dr. Arora is dedicated to raising awareness about Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and improving the lives of individuals affected by this condition. For more information

