Preventing Children From Sexual Abuse with 'Kids Again Foundation'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dive into Krystaelynne Sanders' success story

Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley

Krystaelynne Sanders - Author of 'Where Hands Go: An Introduction to Safe and Unsafe Touch'

A pioneering initiative dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse, promoting child safety, and prioritizing empowerment education.

- Krystaelynne SandersSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The riveting world of Non-Profit podcasts brings forth another compelling episode featuring the founder of the Kids Again Foundation . This episode provides an in-depth look into child sexual abuse, preventative measures, and an organization's mission built from personal trauma.The episode delves deep into harrowing statistics - nearly 400,000 children fall victim to sexual abuse before 18. With one in four girls and one in six boys at risk, the problem is more widespread than many realize.Krystaelynne Sanders, an accomplished author, discusses her books' roles in teaching children about body safety, autonomy, and consent. The episode provides a glimpse into her favorite book, 'Where Hands Go: Body Safety Rules.'The podcast sheds light on advocates' challenges, the taboo nature of discussing sexual abuse, and the signs of abuse. There's an emphasis on the necessity of education for children and adults to prevent child sexual abuse.The episode explores the Kids Again Foundation's programs, including sponsoring extracurricular activities for affected children and gifting comfort items during trauma treatments."A trusted adult can be anyone in a child's life with whom they can have open and honest conversations." - Sharad Gupta.“Non-Profit Stories : Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley” is a podcast that shares inspiring stories from the non-profit sector. The podcast highlights the work of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and beyond.The episode featuring Krystaelynne Sanders can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.For more information about Krystaelynne Sanders, please visit ."Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHomepowered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

Nicole Dar

Non-Profit Stories | Inspiring Tales From Silicon Valley

+1 408-763-8131



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Preventing Children From Sexual Abuse with 'Kids Again Foundation'